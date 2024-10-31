Funeral Prayer For Constable Iftikhar Ahmed At Police Lines HQ
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police held the funeral prayer for Constable Iftikhar Ahmed at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad
A Public Relations officer told APP that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with senior police officers and a large number of colleagues, attended the funeral to pay their respects.
A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented a guard of honor, with IGP Islamabad and senior officers draping the coffin with flower wreaths and reciting Fatiha, he said.
After the tribute, the officers shouldered the coffin, and it was later sent to his native town.
He said constable Iftikhar Ahmed, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident, had been dedicatedly serving in the Islamabad Police.
IG Rizvi expressed condolences to the family, assuring them that the Islamabad Police stands with them and will support them in every possible way.
IG directed senior officers to provide full support to the bereaved family, stating, “Every officer of the police force is a valuable asset to me, and their families will always be looked after.”
