Funeral Prayer For Constable Ramzan Offered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:18 PM

The funeral prayers for Constable Muhammad Ramzan, martyred in an encounter with two dacoits at Bhatti Gate area the last night, were offered at the District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Friday

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, officers and the family members of the martyred constable besides a large number of policemen attended the funeral.

Special prayers were offered for the departed soul while a contingent of the police presented salute to the martyred constable as well.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar,DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and other senior police officers laid flowers wreaths. Later, the body was sent to his native village Shakargarh, Narowal, for burial.

Meanwhile, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid met with the father, brothers and other family members of Shaheed constable and assured them of complete cooperation.

Talking to the media, CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that brave policemen had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and every official was ready to sacrifice his life for the safety of people. The CCPO added: "Our morale is even more high and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the country and protection of people."Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that special teams had been constituted to arrest the culpritsinvolved in the heinous incident of firing at policemen in Data Darbar area.

