Funeral prayer for cop offered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer for head constable Khuda Bukhsh who died of cardiac arrest was offered here on Tuesday at police lines headquarters.

Senior officers of Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies and other personnel attended the funeral prayer.

Deputy Inspector General headquarters Malik Awais Ahmad laid the floral wreath and offered fateha. Later the dead body was sent to his native village Khushab.

Khuda Buksh was posted at Prime Minister House where he met severe cardiac arrest during duty. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said the Federal capital police stood with the bereaved family and will take care of in every possible way.

He also ordered the concerned officers to process all the dues as soon as possible of the deceased constable.

It may be mentioned that Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah after assuming the office paid special focus to the payment of compensation to the families of martyrs which had faced an inordinate delay.

A compensation amount of over Rs1 billion had been disbursed to the families of martyrs and deceased personnel.