Funeral Prayer For Cop Offered At DIKhan Police Lines
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer for the martyred police head constable was offered with state honours on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, the funeral prayers of Head Constable Javed Alam, who was martyred in the firing of unknown persons, were offered at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line, Dera.
The funeral prayers of the martyr were attended by Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Dera Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, SPs CTD, Investigation, City, Sadar besides relatives of martyr and a large numbers of people hailing from different segments of the society.
A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul.
A police head constable was martyred as unknown miscreants ambushed a police party within limits of Chaudwan police station on Friday morning. Some unknown miscreants who had already taken positions opened indiscriminate fire when the SHO of Chaudhwan Police Station Qasim Khan was going to appear in a local court as a witness. As a result, Head Constable Javed Alam Cheema was martyred on the spot, while an accused Ehsan Ullah sitting in the police vehicle also killed in the firing incident.
On this occasion, RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressed his condolences to the family of the martyr and said that those who sacrificed their lives for the peace of this country will not be allowed to go to waste, but rather the anti-social elements involved in this incident will be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four-member dacoit gang busted5 minutes ago
-
Social welfare dept. to hold conference for transgender community5 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for cop offered at DIKhan Police Lines5 minutes ago
-
16 suspects arrested in police crackdown15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Circular Culture is our strength: Minister Malik leads call for Textile Sustainability ..15 minutes ago
-
IFA raids Tarlai factory, destroys 600kg of hazardous ketchup15 minutes ago
-
DG pledges all govt help to strengthen livestock sector15 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered15 minutes ago
-
Woman among 8 drug suppliers held with 9.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
President, PM hail security forces' success in Swat Operation25 minutes ago
-
Experts stress promotion of zinc-biofortified wheat to combat zinc deficiency in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations26 minutes ago