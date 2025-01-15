Funeral Prayer For Cop Offered In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The funeral prayer for the martyred police head constable was offered with state honours on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, the funeral prayers of Head Constable Muhammad Arshad Baloch, who was martyred in the firing of unknown persons, were offered at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line, Dera.
The funeral prayers were attended by District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SSP Security Abdul Samad Khan, SSP Investigation Muzammil Shah, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Special Branch, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab, ASP Suburb Muhammad Noman, DSPs, Secretary DRC Muhammad Nawaz Mehsud, besides a large numbers of people hailing from different segments of the society.
A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul. Later, the martyr was laid to rest in his native village Basti Maheer with full honors.
Police constable Muhammad Arshad was shot dead by miscreants on Diyal road while on his way home.
