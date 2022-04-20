UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer For Martyred Cop Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Funeral prayer for martyred cop offered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred constable Muhammad Aqib was offered here at Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.

A large number of police officers including IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus, officials of Islamabad administration, Pakistan Rangers and law enforcement agencies attended the funeral prayer.

On a tip off, a police team conducted raid on drug peddlers in the precincts of Shehzad town police station. The accused opened fire on police party and constable Aqib received one bullet on his chest and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The capital police chief along with SSP operations Faisal Kamran and other senior officers rushed to the scene with heavy contingent and started search operation after cordoning off the area.

Later the IGP visited hospital to express condolences to the family of deceased personnel.

The IGP also laid a floral wreath on martyr's body which was later sent to his residence at Ghauri Town for burial.

IGP Ahsan said Islamabad police shared grief of the family of victim and a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP to bring the culprits to justice.

