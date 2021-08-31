Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

The funeral prayers of constables Adil Hussain and Ibad Ali, martyred in a shootout with dacoits at Manga Mandi area, were offered at the District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday

Inspected General Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, Chief Traffic Office Muntazir Mehndi, SSP Investigation and Operations and the family members of the martyred constablebesides a large number of policemen attended the funeral prayers.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred constable.