Funeral Prayer For Shaheed Major Offered At Miran Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major Muhammad Awais (Resident of District Narowal) who fought gallantly against khwarij terrorists and embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan offered at Miran Shah.
Senior military officers, civil Officials, soldiers, and large elders from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The body of Shaheed Major departed to his native town where he would be buried with full military honor.
The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of the motherland will not go in vain. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.
Recent Stories
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict regulations issued for pet and stray dogs in Karor Lal Esan2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major offered at Miran Shah2 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police stations, check posts to review security situation11 minutes ago
-
PM remembers Benazir Bhutto as champion of democracy, icon of courage22 minutes ago
-
District admin focuses on quality education, facilities in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
3 vehicles collide on Quetta-Karachi highway, 1 dead, two injured42 minutes ago
-
Faryal paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement11 hours ago
-
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan12 hours ago
-
Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements12 hours ago
-
Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch12 hours ago
-
Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regarding wheat price : Spokesperson11 hours ago