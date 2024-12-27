Open Menu

Funeral Prayer For Shaheed Major Offered At Miran Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major offered at Miran Shah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major Muhammad Awais (Resident of District Narowal) who fought gallantly against khwarij terrorists and embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan offered at Miran Shah.

Senior military officers, civil Officials, soldiers, and large elders from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The body of Shaheed Major departed to his native town where he would be buried with full military honor.

The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of the motherland will not go in vain. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.

