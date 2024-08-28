Open Menu

Funeral Prayer In Absentia For Balochistan Martyrs Held At Governor House

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Funeral prayer in absentia for Balochistan martyrs held at Governor House

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended funeral prayer in absentia at Governor House for those martyred in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended funeral prayer in absentia at Governor House for those martyred in Balochistan.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred security forces personnel and other victims, as well as for patience and strength for their families.

The participants also prayed specifically for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

Governor Kamran Tessori emphasized that the public stands in solidarity with the security forces in their fight against terrorism.

