Funeral prayer in absentia held for Syed Munawar Hasan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A funeral prayer in absentia was held here on Sunday for Syed Muna­war Hasan, a former chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

People from different walks of life including representatives from various political and religious parties performed the funeral prayer.

Naeb Ameer JI and former MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam led the prayer. The funeral was arranged by Jamat-e-Islami Islamabad.

Syed Muna­war Hasan, a former chief of the Jamaat-i-Islami, pas­sed away on June 26 in Karachi after a long illness. He was 78.

He was admitted to a private hospital in North Nazimabad Karachi a couple of weeks ago and since then was battling multiple diseases from which he had been suffering for the past few years.

On the occasion, Mian Aslam said that Syed Munawar Hasan contributed alot for islam and Pakistan. He termed his death as a loss to the nation and the Islamic world.