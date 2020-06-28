UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayer In Absentia Held For Syed Munawar Hasan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Funeral prayer in absentia held for Syed Munawar Hasan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :A funeral prayer in absentia was held here on Sunday for Syed Muna­war Hasan, a former chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

People from different walks of life including representatives from various political and religious parties performed the funeral prayer.

Naeb Ameer JI and former MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam led the prayer. The funeral was arranged by Jamat-e-Islami Islamabad.

Syed Muna­war Hasan, a former chief of the Jamaat-i-Islami, pas­sed away on June 26 in Karachi after a long illness. He was 78.

He was admitted to a private hospital in North Nazimabad Karachi a couple of weeks ago and since then was battling multiple diseases from which he had been suffering for the past few years.

On the occasion, Mian Aslam said that Syed Munawar Hasan contributed alot for islam and Pakistan. He termed his death as a loss to the nation and the Islamic world.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad World North Nazimabad June Sunday Prayer From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

36 minutes ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

2 hours ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

3 hours ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

3 hours ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.