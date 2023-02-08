The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent huge earthquake shall be offered in Faisal mosque on February 10 after Friday prayers at 1:30pm

On this occasion, the faithful shall pray for the eternal peace of Turkish and Syrian Muslims, who died in the earthquake.

Ambassadors of Muslim countries, prominent political figures, senior officials of the Islamabad administration, and a large number of citizens from the twin cities will participate in the funeral prayers in absentia.