UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer In Absentia On Friday For Turkish, Syrian Quake's Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Funeral prayer in absentia on Friday for Turkish, Syrian quake's victims

The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent huge earthquake shall be offered in Faisal mosque on February 10 after Friday prayers at 1:30pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers in absentia for the people of Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives in the recent huge earthquake shall be offered in Faisal mosque on February 10 after Friday prayers at 1:30pm.

On this occasion, the faithful shall pray for the eternal peace of Turkish and Syrian Muslims, who died in the earthquake.

Ambassadors of Muslim countries, prominent political figures, senior officials of the Islamabad administration, and a large number of citizens from the twin cities will participate in the funeral prayers in absentia.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Syria Died February Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

54 seconds ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

14 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

14 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

12 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.