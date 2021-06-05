UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer (Namaz-i-Janaza) Of Martyred Police Officials Offered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:27 PM

Funeral prayer (Namaz-i-Janaza) of martyred police officials offered

Funeral prayer of two Shaheeds of Islamabad police; Head Constable Ishtiaq Ranjha and Head Constable Syed Bashir Shah was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Funeral prayer of two Shaheeds of Islamabad police; Head Constable Ishtiaq Ranjha and Head Constable Syed Bashir Shah was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Friday.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DG (Rangers), SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, families of the martyred officials and senior police officers and officials besides traders and civil society representatives joined the prayer. A smartly turned-out contingent of the police presented a guard of honour to the martyrs. The IGP shouldered the coffins and later the dead bodies were sent to the respective native towns of the martyrs.

Shaheed Head Constable Ishtiaq Ranjha belonged to Wajidhi, Bhera district Sargodha while shaheed Head Constable Syed Bashir Shah hailed from Malikyal, Haripur. The IGP condoled with the families of the deceased and assured them that the culprits would soon be brought to justice. He also assured the grieved families of full support from the department and that their families would be taken care of.

Head Constable Ranjha left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters while Head Constable Bashir Shah was survived by a widow, one son and two daughters.

He said such cowardly acts cannot lower the morale of the police force and added each and every personnel of the force was ready to sacrifice his life for the country. He said morale of the force was as high as it always was.

Both the policemen were on a routine patrol when unknown assailants opened fire on them in Shams Colony police station area of the Industrial Zone in the federal capital on Thursday night, leaving them dead on the spot. A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The IGP has constituted a team under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar. The team led by SSP (Investigation) would probe the incident and help arrest the culprits, according to the officials.

