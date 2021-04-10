UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of 16 Victims Offered, CM Announces Rs1mln For Heirs

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:54 PM

The Funeral prayers of 16 victims were offered at Alpuri area in district Shangla on Saturday who were exhumed from the mass grave at Torchapar area of district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Funeral prayers of 16 victims were offered at Alpuri area in district Shangla on Saturday who were exhumed from the mass grave at Torchapar area of district Kohat.

Director General (DG) Rescue Khatir Ahmed said that the remains exhumed from the mass grave were taken to Shangla as Rescue 1122 provided eight ambulances on the orders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Provincial Minster Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Engineer Amir Muqam, Deputy Commissioner Hamid Rehman, DPO Rahim Shah and others attended the funeral prayer.

The remains of 16 missing workers were found in Torchapar area of Kohat on Friday who were gone missing on September 29, 2011.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed Commissioner Kohat and DIG Kohat to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and also announced financial assistance of Rs. 1 million for the heirs of the workers.

