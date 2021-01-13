Funeral prayer of 5 suffocated family members offered

The funeral prayer of five ill-fated family members those have lost life due to suffocation in Abbottabad yesterday was offered at native village Tarnawa

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of five ill-fated family members those have lost life due to suffocation in Abbottabad yesterday was offered at native village Tarnawa.

Thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the funeral prayer.

On the 11th of January, the family of Muhammad Javaid which was residing in Street No. 7 Phul Gulab road including wife Yasmeen and three minor girls left the gas heater and had gone to bed for sleeping.

Due to gas leakage or low pressure the gas heater went off and house was filled with gas resulting whole family suffocated to death.

Rescue 1122 broke the door and recovered 5 bodies of family members.