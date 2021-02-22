Funeral prayer of AIG Police Establishment Karamullah Soomro offered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of Additional Inspector General of Police Establishment Hyderabad Region Karamullah Soomro, who passed away here on Monday morning, was offered at the police headquarters.

Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed, DIG Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kharal, SSP Hyderabad district Abdul Salam Shaikh and other police officers attended Namaz-e-Janaza.

Soomro will be laid to rest in his ancestral village.

His cause of death was earlier reported as heart attack but Soomro's brothers later expressed suspicion that he might have been killed.

Soomro was initially shifted to the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Hyderabad center where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.