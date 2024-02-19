Funeral Prayer Of Amir Balaj Tipu Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM
The body of 32-year-old Amir Balaj Tipu, the son of slain Tepu Trakanwala, who was killed in Chung area, was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem process
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The body of 32-year-old Amir Balaj Tipu, the son of slain Tepu Trakanwala, who was killed in Chung area, was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem process.
A case of Amir Balaj Tipu's murder was registered in Chung police station on the complaint of victim's brother Musab Balaj.
The funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu, who was killed in the Walima ceremony in Park View society, was offered in the late evening. Thousands of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.
According to the content of the FIR, a case was registered against four unknown assailants. Khawaja Tareef alias Tefi and Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt were also named in the case. The killers opened fire over enmity with Teefi Butt and Gogi Butt. The assailant, killed by the firing of his own accomplices, was identified as Muzaffar Hussain son of Sadiq.
Among the heirs of Amir Balaj Tipu are a widow and 2 sons.
