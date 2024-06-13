Funeral prayer of ANF jawans offered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The funeral prayers of the jawans of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) who embraced martyrdom due to firing by smugglers near Turkey Toll Plaza Jhelum were offered on Thursday in Jhelum Cantt.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, senior officers of ANF and Pak Army attended the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayer, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas for burial with full honors.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, later, the funeral prayer of Head Constable Rana Gulzar, who was martyred in the firing incident, was also offered in Okara.

A large number of the citizens participated in the funeral prayer besides senior officers of ANF, Police and Pak Army.

Shaheed Head Constable Gulzar was laid to rest in his native graveyard with full honor.