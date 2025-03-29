Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of ASI Badshah Khan Offered At Police Lines HQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Funeral prayer of ASI Badshah Khan offered at Police Lines HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of Islamabad Capital Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Badshah Khan was offered at the Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday. It wa attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, senior police officers and a large number of police officials.

An official told APP that a contingent of police personnel presented guard of honour, while senior officers draped the coffin with flower wreaths and recited Fatiha. The police officials shouldered the coffin before it was sent to his native district for burial.

DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza expressed condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of Islamabad Police's full support. He stated that the police force stands by the family and will take care of them in every possible way.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed senior officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased. He emphasized that every police officer is a valuable asset and that their families will be cared for in every respect.

