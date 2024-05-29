Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of ASI Haji Akbar Shaheed Offered

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Funeral prayer of ASI Haji Akbar Shaheed offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Haji Akbar Shaheed was offered here with official honors at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line here Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, SSP Coordination Muhammad Waqas Khan, SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SSP Investigations Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, relatives of the martyr, police officials attended the funeral prayer.

On this occasion, the police officers placed flowers wrath on the coffin of the martyr and presented salute to the martyred.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar condoled with the martyr's family and prayed for the high status of the martyr.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Peshawar Kashif Zulfiqar visited the crime scene in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station where ASI Haji Akbar was martyred by unknown motorcycle riders.

SP Saddar Division Muhammad Zaman Khan and SP Investigation Shakeel Khan were also present on this occasion. DSP Pashtakhara Circle Sajjad Hussain briefed SSP Operations Kashif Zulfikar regarding the incident.

According to SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, a comprehensive investigation has been started from various aspects and assured that soon the culprits would be held and brought to justice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Circle Saddar Waqas Khan Shakeel Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

2 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

2 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

4 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

18 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

24 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan