Funeral prayer of ASI Haji Akbar Shaheed offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Haji Akbar Shaheed was offered here with official honors at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line here Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, SSP Coordination Muhammad Waqas Khan, SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SSP Investigations Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, relatives of the martyr, police officials attended the funeral prayer.

On this occasion, the police officers placed flowers wrath on the coffin of the martyr and presented salute to the martyred.

The IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar condoled with the martyr's family and prayed for the high status of the martyr.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Peshawar Kashif Zulfiqar visited the crime scene in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station where ASI Haji Akbar was martyred by unknown motorcycle riders.

SP Saddar Division Muhammad Zaman Khan and SP Investigation Shakeel Khan were also present on this occasion. DSP Pashtakhara Circle Sajjad Hussain briefed SSP Operations Kashif Zulfikar regarding the incident.

According to SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, a comprehensive investigation has been started from various aspects and assured that soon the culprits would be held and brought to justice.