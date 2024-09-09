Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Ather Viqar Azeem On Tuesday Evening

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening

The funeral prayer of former General Manager PTV Ather Viqar Azeem will be held in DHA Phase 7 on September 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The funeral prayer of former General Manager ptv Ather Viqar Azeem will be held in DHA Phase 7 on September 10.

Ather Viqar has breathed his last on Sunday morning here peacefully in his sleep at home.

Funeral prayer will be held at Masjid Bilal, Main Khayaban-E- Ittehad, Off Khayaban-E- Hilal after Namaz Asr at 5:15 pm, family members said.

