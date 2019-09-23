Funeral prayer of Babusar accident victims offered

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) : The funeral prayer of 24 victims including 10 Pakistan Army personnel of Gatti Das, Babusar road tragedy was offered at Helipad Ground in Gotiyan here on Monday.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Governor and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Force Commander GB, Chief Secretary and high civil and military officers including large number of people.

Moving scenes were witnessed during the funeral prayer and everyone was seemed aggrieved over loss of lives.

After the Nimaz e Janaza bodies of the victims were sent to Skardu by helicopter.