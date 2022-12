Funeral prayer of Begum Najma Hameed to be offered today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of the former president women's wing of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and senior parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed will be offered today.

Her funeral prayer will be offered after Zuhr prayer, at "Aqsa Masjid" near her residence (877, F Block, Satellite Town) in Rawalpindi (1:30 pm).

Qul ceremony for the departed soul would be offered on Monday (December 5) at 11 am at Siddique Marriage Hall, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.