Funeral prayer of Caretaker CM Azam Khan offered at Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan was offered and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Parang Charsadda on Saturday.

He was died apparently due to cardiac arrest at a local hospital.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice retired Maqbool Baqir, KP's caretaker government cabinet members and other parties leaders and bureaucrats attended his funeral prayer.

Azam Khan was brought to a local hospital at Peshawar the other day after feeling severe pain in chest and expired during treatment process at Intensive Care Unit.

He took oath as the interim chief minister of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on January 21 this year, following the dissolution of the KP Assembly in the same month by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He was nominated to lead the province by the opposition parties and his name was unanimously approved by the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as well.

Azam Khan was a retired bureaucrat of Pakistan Administrative Officer and served on various key positions.