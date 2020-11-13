Funeral prayer of CJ PHC offered, laid to rest in Peshawar

Funeral Prayer of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmed Seth who died of coronavirus, was offered at Karnel Sher Khan Stadium and laid to rest here on Friday

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Lt Gen Noman Mahmood, Provincial Ministers, lawmakers, politicians, civil society, judges of High Courts, District Courts, office bearers of PHC bar associations, registrar PHC, traders and others people attended the funeral prayer of Chief Justice PHC.

Later, he was laid to rest at Quaid Abad near Sirki Gate Peshawar. Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth was born on 16 March 1961 in D.I Khan and received his early education from Government Public school Peshawar. He got a Higher Secondary School Certificate from the FG Inter College for Boys in 1977 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Islamic College Peshawar Islamia in 1981.

He did his LLB from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1985 and M.A. (Political Science) from the University of Peshawar in 1986. Seth started his professional career in December 1985 when he was enrolled as an advocate in the lower courts.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the high court on March 22, 1990. Subsequently, on May 24, 2008, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

His judicial career started on August 2, 2011, when he was elevated to the Peshawar High Court as an additional judge. He has also remained a banking judge, company judge and a member of subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal, Peshawar.

On 28 June 2018, he was appointed Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and has been serving as Peshawar High Court Chief Justice till date.