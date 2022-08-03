UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan Offered In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Funeral Prayer of Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan offered in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps, Balochistan who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash during the flood relief operation was offered here at Shola ground Quetta Cantonment on Wednesday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jan Mohammad Jamali, Acting Governor Balochistan, Major General Shahab Aslam, GOC 33 Div, Major General Salman Moin, GOC 41 Div, Major General Amir Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant C&SC, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Commandant SI&T Major Genera Ali Raza Khan, Commandant Log Area Major General Muhammad Yousaf Majoka, IGFC North Major General Kamal Anwar Chaudhry IGFC South, Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Inspector General of Police were prominent among others who attended the funeral prayer of late Commander 12 Corps.

ISPR, the media wing of the Pak Army, a day earlier, confirmed that the Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing Monday evening in Balochistan crashed, leaving six military officials martyred ISPR twitted that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela, adding accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

"Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in the province, was among six people on board," Brig (approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were also among the martyrs.

The dead bodies of other martyrs were sent to their hometown for burial.

