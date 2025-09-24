Funeral prayer of constable Ashraf offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The funeral prayer of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Constable Muhammad Ashraf was offered at the Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and a large number of senior police officers and personnel attended the funeral prayer.

An official told APP that after the funeral prayer, senior officers including the IGP shouldered the coffin of the deceased constable, while a smartly turned-out police contingent presented the traditional salute in his honour.

He said the body was later dispatched to his native area for burial.

IG Rizvi said ICT Police would take every possible measure to look after the bereaved family of the constable, acknowledging his services and sacrifice.

He said, the entire police force stood united with the family in this hour of grief and reaffirmed its resolve to continue serving the nation with dedication and commitment.

