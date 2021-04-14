Funeral prayer of constable held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of constable Muhammad Afzal was held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Tuesday.

Constable Muhammad Afzal was martyred due to the torture of violent protestors at Shahdara Chowk.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan, SSP Admin Waqar Shoaib and a large number of other senior police officers attended the funeral prayer.