Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday.

Constable Muhammad Arshad sacrificed his life during an operation against drug dealers in Lahore. He was posted at Ichhra police station.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG CIA Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali Malik, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, DIG Admin Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, along with other senior officers and personnel, offered the funeral prayer.

CPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred Constable Muhammad Arshad, and prayed for his soul. The entire police force saluted the martyr during the ceremony.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officers offered condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad, acknowledging his dedication to duty.

The IGP emphasized that Constable Muhammad Arshad, through his sacrifice, ensured the safety of people's lives and property. He hailed the martyred constable as a valuable asset of Lahore Police, exemplifying bravery and duty.

Kamyana expressed a commitment to provide comprehensive care and support to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will not hesitate from sacrificing their lives to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He said that over 1600 policemen have sacrificed their lives so far.