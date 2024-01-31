Funeral Prayer Of Constable Muhammad Arshad Offered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday.
Constable Muhammad Arshad sacrificed his life during an operation against drug dealers in Lahore. He was posted at Ichhra police station.
IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG CIA Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali Malik, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, DIG Admin Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, along with other senior officers and personnel, offered the funeral prayer.
CPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred Constable Muhammad Arshad, and prayed for his soul. The entire police force saluted the martyr during the ceremony.
IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officers offered condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad, acknowledging his dedication to duty.
The IGP emphasized that Constable Muhammad Arshad, through his sacrifice, ensured the safety of people's lives and property. He hailed the martyred constable as a valuable asset of Lahore Police, exemplifying bravery and duty.
Kamyana expressed a commitment to provide comprehensive care and support to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad.
IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will not hesitate from sacrificing their lives to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He said that over 1600 policemen have sacrificed their lives so far.
Recent Stories
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections
Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab
RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections2 minutes ago
-
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO4 minutes ago
-
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient4 minutes ago
-
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed4 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains4 minutes ago
-
Two-day seminar held on assistive technology2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election2 minutes ago
-
Court takes notice on fertilizer issue in Mirpurkhas2 minutes ago
-
NCSW Holds Pre-CSW 68 Consultation with Provincial Stakeholders in Quetta10 minutes ago