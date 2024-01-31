Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Constable Muhammad Arshad Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad, who was martyred in the line of duty, was offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Wednesday.

Constable Muhammad Arshad sacrificed his life during an operation against drug dealers in Lahore. He was posted at Ichhra police station.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG CIA Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali Malik, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, DIG Admin Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, along with other senior officers and personnel, offered the funeral prayer.

CPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyred Constable Muhammad Arshad, and prayed for his soul. The entire police force saluted the martyr during the ceremony.

IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and other senior officers offered condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad, acknowledging his dedication to duty.

The IGP emphasized that Constable Muhammad Arshad, through his sacrifice, ensured the safety of people's lives and property. He hailed the martyred constable as a valuable asset of Lahore Police, exemplifying bravery and duty.

Kamyana expressed a commitment to provide comprehensive care and support to the family of Constable Muhammad Arshad.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will not hesitate from sacrificing their lives to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He said that over 1600 policemen have sacrificed their lives so far.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Police Station CIA Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FC ..

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

2 minutes ago
 IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

2 minutes ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

6 minutes ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

4 minutes ago
 BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

4 minutes ago
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

4 minutes ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

4 minutes ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

2 minutes ago
 Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in e ..

Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan