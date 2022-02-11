Funeral prayer of constable offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::Funeral prayer of the police constable, Haroon martyred in Balochistan traffic accident was offered here at police lines on Friday.

The prayer was attended by Superintendent of Police Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Assistant Superintendent of Police Headquarters Circle Osama, Amin Cheema, SDO Irfan Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi, local police officials and a large number of citizens.

A well-armed contingent of police offered salute to the coffin of the martyred police constable while the Superintendent of Police Investigation, Member Provincial Assembly and other police officials laid floral wreaths at the coffin.

After the prayer, the body of the martyred was sent to his native area 'Siab'.

Constable Haroon was martyred in a traffic accident in Zhob area of Balochistan while on duty with Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi. The martyred police constable is survived by a widow, two little sons and two daughters.