Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Constable Safdar Hussain Shah Offered At Police Lines HQ

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

The funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) special squad officer Constable Safdar Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) special squad officer Constable Safdar Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers and a large number of police officers offered the funeral prayer, a public relation officer told APP.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the police personnel presented a guard of honour. IGP Rizvi and senior police officers draped the coffins with flower wreaths and recited fatiha.

Police officers shouldered the coffins and later the body was sent to his respective native town.

IGP Rizvi condoled with the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.

IGP also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer of the police force is a valuable asset for me, their families will be taken care of in every way.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Prayer Family

Recent Stories

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 seconds ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

16 seconds ago
 Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

18 seconds ago
 Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after sc ..

Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close

21 seconds ago
 The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

11 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

11 minutes ago
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

8 minutes ago
 PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milesto ..

PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan