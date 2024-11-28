Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

The funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) special squad officer Constable Safdar Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The funeral prayer of Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) special squad officer Constable Safdar Hussain Shah, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior police officers and a large number of police officers offered the funeral prayer, a public relation officer told APP.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the police personnel presented a guard of honour. IGP Rizvi and senior police officers draped the coffins with flower wreaths and recited fatiha.

Police officers shouldered the coffins and later the body was sent to his respective native town.

IGP Rizvi condoled with the family of the deceased and said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of them in every possible way.

IGP also issued orders to the senior police officers to provide full support to the family of the deceased, saying that every officer of the police force is a valuable asset for me, their families will be taken care of in every way.