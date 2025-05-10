Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Constable Shahbaz Offered At Police Lines HQ

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Shahbaz was held on Saturday at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad. A police spokesman told APP that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, along with numerous police officers, attended the ceremony to pay their respects.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented a guard of honour.

SSP Operations laid a floral wreath on the coffin and recited Fatiha. The coffin was then transported to the constable's native town for burial.

SSP Shoaib expressed condolences to the bereaved family, affirming that the Islamabad Police stands with them and will provide all possible support. SSP Shoaib directed senior officers to ensure comprehensive assistance to the family, emphasizing that every officer is a valuable asset to the force, and their families will be cared for accordingly.

