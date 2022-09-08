Funeral prayer of cop martyred during anti-encroachment operation offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred Police Constable Waqas Zaidi was offered at Police Headquarters Garden.

Constable Waqas was critically injured on March 14, 2022 during an anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town area and was later martyred on September 7, 2022 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On the occasion a contingent of Police personnel presented salutes to the martyr.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP West zone, DIGP Traffic Karachi and other senior police officers, relatives and friends of the martyred policeman participated in large numbers.

IGP Sindh expressed his sympathy and condolences to the martyred policeman and offered Fateha.