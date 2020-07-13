Funeral prayer of cop offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred cop Asghar was offered at Police Headquarters, Garden on Monday.

The special contingent of police paid 'Shaheed Salam' to martyred Head Constable.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, other senior officers of Police and family members attended the last rites of martyred cop.

Asghar has left behind a widow and five children to mourn his death.

Deceased Head Constable Asghar s/o Muhammad Ahmad, posted at the Zaman Town Police Station, was shot injured by unidentified armed motorcyclists in Korangi No. 5 near Bappan Park on Saturday. The injured cop was taken to JPMC for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night.