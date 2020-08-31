UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of CTD DSP Jalil Khan Wazir Offered

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:15 PM

Funeral prayer of CTD DSP Jalil Khan Wazir offered

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police D.I.Khan DSP Jalil Khan Wazir who sustained injuries during an operation against terrorists in Zafarabad Colony D.I.Khan on August 25 succumbed to his injuries here Monday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police D.I.Khan DSP Jalil Khan Wazir who sustained injuries during an operation against terrorists in Zafarabad Colony D.I.Khan on August 25 succumbed to his injuries here Monday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The funeral prayer of Shaheed DSP offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur, DIG CTD Tahir Ayub and SSP Operation Mansoor Aman.

Later his body was sent to his native town in Bannu district with departmental honor.

