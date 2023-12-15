Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s Mother Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

The funeral prayer of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Saif Anwar Jappa’s mother was offered here on Friday at Race Course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The funeral prayer of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Saif Anwar Jappa’s mother was offered here on Friday at Race Course.

A large number of citizens, political figures, journalists, and district administration officers attended the funeral prayer.

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Salman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, former DG, RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency, Muhammad Tanveer, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurrad Khan, Barrister Daniyal, former MPA Ziaulla Shah and others attended the funeral prayer.

A special prayer was also offered for the high ranks of the departed soul, after which the deceased was sent to her native village Bhawana, district Chiniot, where she was laid to rest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Water Company Chiniot Rawalpindi Nasir Bhawana Prayer Race

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil Ge ..

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

6 minutes ago
 Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

13 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

13 minutes ago
 Timely elections to strengthen country, improve re ..

Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: ..

9 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of ju ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App f ..

Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

9 minutes ago
No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullah ..

No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

9 minutes ago
 Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recov ..

Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recovery drive so far: Senate body ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencie ..

LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencies

4 minutes ago
 Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs ..

Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack

4 minutes ago
 Murree administration committed to providing best ..

Murree administration committed to providing best facilities to tourists

4 minutes ago
 Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerag ..

Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan