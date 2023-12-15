Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

(@FahadShabbir)

The funeral prayer of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Saif Anwar Jappa’s mother was offered here on Friday at Race Course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The funeral prayer of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Saif Anwar Jappa’s mother was offered here on Friday at Race Course.

A large number of citizens, political figures, journalists, and district administration officers attended the funeral prayer.

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Salman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, former DG, RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency, Muhammad Tanveer, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurrad Khan, Barrister Daniyal, former MPA Ziaulla Shah and others attended the funeral prayer.

A special prayer was also offered for the high ranks of the departed soul, after which the deceased was sent to her native village Bhawana, district Chiniot, where she was laid to rest.