Funeral Prayer Of DI Khan Attack Martyred Offered At Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, martyred in DI Khan suicide attack was offered in Gumbat Kohat on Saturday.
Large number of local people and elders attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Yasir Shakeel who was laid to rest with official honors.
Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel was martyred in DI Khan's suicide attack.
