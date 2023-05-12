UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of DSP, A Victim Of Police Lines Blast Offered

Published May 12, 2023

Funeral prayer of DSP, a victim of Police Lines blast offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of DSP, Fazal ur Rehman who breathed his last here after sustaining critical injuries in the deadly Police Lines blast on 30th January, was offered with complete departmental honor at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Friday.

Additional IG Elite Force Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, Additional IG Headquarters Sabir Ahmad, CCPO Peshawar Ejaz Khan, Additional IG CTD Shaukat Abbas, Commandant FRP Qasim Ali Khan, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid, SSP Investigation Shehzada Kokab Farooq, police officers, officials and relatives of the deceased attended the Namaz e Janaza.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred while the police officers laid floral wreaths at the coffin and prayed for high place in Heaven for his departed soul.

The deceased Fazal ur Rehman was appointed DSP Investigation, Saddar Circle when he sustained critical injuries in the blast that rocked the mosque of Police Lines on 30th January, last. He remained in critical condition at the Lady Reading Hospital and today left this mortal world to achieve the highest rank of martyrdom.

