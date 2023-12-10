Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Editor-in-Chief Frontier Post Rehmat Shah Afridi Offered

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Funeral prayer of Rehmat Shah Afridi, Editor-in-Chief of Frontier Post Peshawar was offered here on Sunday.

Funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Hayatabad Peshawar and was attended by a large number of people, journalists, civil society members and well wishers.

Rehmat Shah Afridi was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. He passed away last night due to a protected illness. The people are coming to his residence and offering Fateha.

