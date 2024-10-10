Funeral Prayer Of Elahi Bux Soomro Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayer of senior politician and former Speaker National Assembly Elahi Bux Soomro was offered here on Thursday afternoon.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former President Dr Arif Alvi, provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other prominent personalities attended the general prayer offered at his residence.
According to sources, senior politician will be buried at his ancestral graveyard in Jacobabad on Thursday.
Earlier, senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro breathed his last on Wednesday night after protracted illness at the age of 98 years.
Soomro, belonged to influential political family of Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts. He also served as Speaker National Assembly as well as Federal Minister in different cabinets. He had been elected as member of National as well as provincial assemblies.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister and Governor expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of senior politician Elahi Bux Soomro.
According to separate statements issued from CM and Governor Houses, they offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul be in eternal peace.
