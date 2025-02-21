Funeral Prayer Of Ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal Offered In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, former Advocate General and Chairman Brohi academy Dr. Muhammad Salahuddin Mengal was offered on Friday at Irrigation Masjid Sariab Road Quetta.
Balochistan High Court’s Justice Muhammad Najmuddin Mengal, Malik Masalahuddin Mengal, Member of the Pakistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar, President of the High Court Bar Association Mir Attaullah Lango, Senior Lawyer Riaz Ahmed Khan, Former Member of Balochistan Assembly Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Provincial Commissioner Information Commission Abdul Shakoor, Journalist Naimatullah Akhunzada, Journalist Abdul Rashid Bangulzai, political figures, lawyers, officers, tribal elders and other large number of people attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.
The deceased has been buried in the local graveyard, while Fateha Khawani is being offered at his residence Sariab Road, Quetta.
