ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The funeral of the father of Spokesman Foreign Office Muhammad Faisal will be held here Thursday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Chaudhry Hidayatullah will be held after Zuhr prayers (around 1:30 pm) at Shaheen Market, E/7 Mosque. He will be buried at the H/11 graveyard.