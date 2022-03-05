UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Father, Son Killed In Peshawar Blast Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Funeral prayer of father, son killed in Peshawar blast offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of father and son killed during yesterday's suicide blast in a mosque at Kocha Risaldar was offered here Saturday.

The ill-fated Fahim Abbas, a second grade student and resident of Kocha Risaldar went to the mosque for Friday prayer along with his father, Haqeeq Bangash where both were martyred.

Later, the funeral prayers of both victims were offered at Kocha Risaldar and laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard amid moving scene.

Besides politicians, their funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people, civil society and well wishers.

People are coming to their residence and offering Fateha.

