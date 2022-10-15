UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Former CJ Balochistan High Court Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022

Funeral prayer of Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, the former Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), was offered in Kharan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, the former Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), was offered in Kharan on Saturday.

The former Chief Justice was killed in a firing incident in his native town of Kharan on Friday evening.

A large number of people including politicians, tribal elders and representatives of the legal fraternity also attended the funeral prayer.

Mohammad Noor Meskanzai succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital after the armed attack.

