Funeral prayer of former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal offered in Wadh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of veteran Baloch leader and former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal was offered at his native town's local ground of Wadh area of Khuzdar district after offering Friday prayers.

Thousands of political workers and leaders attended the funeral prayer of the veteran Baloch leader in which Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) leader Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Sardar Asad Mengal, Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) including Sana Baloch, Akhtar Hassan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Leader, Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Lango, MPA Sardar Saleh Bhutani, Sardarzada Shehzad Saleh Bhutani, Balochistan Opposition Leader, Malik Sakindar, National Party (NP) leader, former provincial minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo Hasil Khan Bizenjo's son Mir Shah Was Bizenjo, National Party Central Secretary General for Social Media Mir Waleed Bizenjo, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Central Deputy Amir Maulana Ghulam Qadir Qasmi, JUI-F Central General Secretary, senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Shah Muhammad Siddiqui, MPA Younis Aziz Zehri Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP)'s head Mehmood Khan Achakzai, MPA Ziaratwal, Sardar Ali Haider Muhammad Hassani, Sardar Ramin Muhammad Hassani, a large number of political and social personalities attended the funeral prayers.

Sardar Attaullah buried in the local graveyard after offering funeral prayers while condolences will continue at Mengal House Wadh.