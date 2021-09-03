UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal Offered In Wadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:55 PM

Funeral prayer of former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal offered in Wadh

The funeral prayer of veteran Baloch leader and former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal was offered at his native town's local ground of Wadh area of Khuzdar district after offering Friday prayers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of veteran Baloch leader and former CM Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal was offered at his native town's local ground of Wadh area of Khuzdar district after offering Friday prayers.

Thousands of political workers and leaders attended the funeral prayer of the veteran Baloch leader in which Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) leader Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Sardar Asad Mengal, Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) including Sana Baloch, Akhtar Hassan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Leader, Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Lango, MPA Sardar Saleh Bhutani, Sardarzada Shehzad Saleh Bhutani, Balochistan Opposition Leader, Malik Sakindar, National Party (NP) leader, former provincial minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo Hasil Khan Bizenjo's son Mir Shah Was Bizenjo, National Party Central Secretary General for Social Media Mir Waleed Bizenjo, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Central Deputy Amir Maulana Ghulam Qadir Qasmi, JUI-F Central General Secretary, senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Shah Muhammad Siddiqui, MPA Younis Aziz Zehri Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP)'s head Mehmood Khan Achakzai, MPA Ziaratwal, Sardar Ali Haider Muhammad Hassani, Sardar Ramin Muhammad Hassani, a large number of political and social personalities attended the funeral prayers.

Sardar Attaullah buried in the local graveyard after offering funeral prayers while condolences will continue at Mengal House Wadh.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Provincial Assembly Social Media Khuzdar Ali Haider Prayer Opposition

Recent Stories

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistan ..

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

41 seconds ago
 Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout ..

Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Program - ..

43 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Footba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

11 minutes ago
 Pope scores fifty as England take lead against Ind ..

Pope scores fifty as England take lead against India in fourth Test

4 minutes ago
 WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises ..

WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises frontline polio workers

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics ..

Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.