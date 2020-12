Funeral prayer of former PM Mir Zafarullah Jamali offered in Jaffarabad

The funeral prayer of former prime minister and senior politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was offered in his native area of Rojhan Jamali area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of former prime minister and senior politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was offered in his native area of Rojhan Jamali area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MPA, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Ex, Federal Minister Mir Changaiz Jamali, former provincial minister Mir Azhar Khan Khosa, Commissioner Division Nasirabad, Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Region Shehab Azeem Lahri, Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Razzaq Khan Khajak Assistant Commissioner Jhatpat Bilal Shabbir along with other district officers, tribal elders and a large number of people attended his funeral prayer.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was buried beside his father while condolences were being offered at his residence.

Strict security arrangements were made for the funeral prayer.

However, the former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali was admitted to a hospital in Rawalpindi three days ago where he passed away on Wednesday during treatment and his body was brought to Rojhan Jamali from Islamabad today.

All business centers across Jaffarabad were closed in mourning of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.