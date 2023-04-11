Funeral prayer of four martyred policemen offered in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of four policemen martyred in the encounter with militants in Kuchlak were offered in the Quetta police line on Tuesday.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan, Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC), senior government officials, relatives of the victims and a large number of police personnel participated in the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, all the martyred officers would be buried in their native areas with official honours.