Funeral Prayer Of Inspector Ashiq Khan Offered At Police Lines HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The funeral prayer of Inspector Ashiq Khan of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was offered at Police Lines Headquarters with full state honors on Monday.

Senior police officials, including DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq and DIG Law & Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, along with a large number of officers and personnel, participated in the prayer, a police spokesperson told APP.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented a guard of honor. Senior police officials draped the coffin with flower wreaths and recited fatiha and the police officers shouldered the coffin and later the body was sent to his respective native town.

On this occasion, DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq condoled with the bereaved family and assured them of the Islamabad Police’s unwavering support.

He emphasized, "Every officer and personnel in the police force is a valuable asset, and their families will always be taken care of."

The DIG issued directives to senior police officers to provide comprehensive support to the family of the deceased and ensure their welfare.

Inspector Ashiq Khan had served the ICT Police with dedication and professionalism, leaving behind a legacy of service and integrity.

More Stories From Pakistan