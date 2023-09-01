Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Jani Khel Suicide Attack Martyrs Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Funeral prayer of Jani Khel suicide attack martyrs offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Shuhada (martyrs) who embraced shahadat in August 31 motorcycle-borne suicide blast in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu, was offered at Bannu on Friday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news, the, Shuhada, would be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.

Senior serving military and civil administrative officers and troops attended the Janaza, it added.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

