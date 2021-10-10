UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Late Dr AQ Khan Offered At Faisal Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was offered here on Sunday at the Faisal Mosque.

Acting President, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, members of the cabinet, legislators, civil and military authorities and a large number of people attended his Namaz-e-Janaza offered in the open ground under the light drizzle.

He would be buried in the H-8 graveyard.

Dr Khan, 85, breathed his last Sunday morning after succumbing to serious health conditions.

He is survived by his spouse and daughters.

