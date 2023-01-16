UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Latif Afridi In Badhber On Jan 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 17

The funeral prayer of the former President, Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi would be offered in his native town Badhber area of Peshawar on Tuesday at 11 a.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the former President, Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi would be offered in his native town Badhber area of Peshawar on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

He was shot dead in the bar room of Peshawar High Court Bar Association here on Monday.

SSP Operations, Kashif Alam Abbasi said the accused, who fired at senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi inside the bar room of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been arrested red-handed and identified as Adnan Sami Afridi advocate.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Afridi Prayer

Recent Stories

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation ..

Notices issued to eight flour mills over violation

14 seconds ago
 Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

14 minutes ago
 The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) ap ..

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

16 seconds ago
 Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

Five dead in China chemical plant explosion

18 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complai ..

Federal Ombudsman disposed of over one lac complaints in 2022

20 seconds ago
 PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of ..

PPP's victory in Sindh LG polls people's vote of confidence: Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.