Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi in Badhber on Jan 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the former President, Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi would be offered in his native town Badhber area of Peshawar on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

He was shot dead in the bar room of Peshawar High Court Bar Association here on Monday.

SSP Operations, Kashif Alam Abbasi said the accused, who fired at senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi inside the bar room of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been arrested red-handed and identified as Adnan Sami Afridi advocate.